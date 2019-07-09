RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( RMI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that RMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.35, the dividend yield is 5.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMI was $21.35, representing a -5.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.63 and a 13.32% increase over the 52 week low of $18.84.

