RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( RMI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that RMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.32, the dividend yield is 4.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMI was $22.32, representing a -1.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.63 and a 18.47% increase over the 52 week low of $18.84.

