RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation (RSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation ( RSF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.95, the dividend yield is 11.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSF was $18.95, representing a -10.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.25 and a 4.54% increase over the 52 week low of $18.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSF Dividend History page.