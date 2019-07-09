RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation (RSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation ( RSF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSF was $19.72, representing a -7.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.25 and a 6.21% increase over the 52 week low of $18.57.

