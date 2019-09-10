RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( RMM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.15, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMM was $20.15, representing a -3.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.80 and a 2.03% increase over the 52 week low of $19.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.