Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2019

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated ( RBA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.09, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBA was $39.09, representing a -1.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.85 and a 27.08% increase over the 52 week low of $30.76.

RBA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). RBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports RBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.58%, compared to an industry average of 27.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,