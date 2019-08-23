Ritchie Bros Auctioneers About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RBA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/27/19, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 9/18/19. As a percentage of RBA's recent stock price of $39.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc to trade 0.51% lower - all else being equal - when RBA shares open for trading on 8/27/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RBA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.76 per share, with $39.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.13.

In Friday trading, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »