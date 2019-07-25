Quantcast

Risk rally dented by upbeat Draghi

SYDNEY, July 26 (IFR) - Asian risk assets are vulnerable following an overnight slippage across western equity and sovereign bond markets, in response to a surprisingly upbeat economic assessment from outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi.

The ECB left rates unchanged on Thursday and though Draghi indicated further monetary stimuli would be considered, his post-statement comments that the chances of a eurozone recession were "pretty low" dented elevated hopes for a September cut.

Draghi's relatively hawkish comments fuelled a sell-off across eurozone shares as the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan closed 1.28%, 0.50% and 0.80% lower.

Eurozone bonds reversed their early gains after Draghi's news conference with 10-year Italian yields jumping from a session low of 1.38% to close 1bp higher on the day at 1.51%.

German and UK 10-year yields rose 1bp and 2bp to minus 0.37% and 0.70%, respectively.

Wall Street retreated on Draghi's comments and a mostly downbeat set of corporate earnings. Ford tumbled 7.45% after the automaker revealed lower-than-expected quarterly profits and a disappointing full-year earnings forecast.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.53% and 1.00% from Wednesday's record closing highs, while the Dow Jones shed 0.47%.

Treasuries ended New York trading nursing losses as Draghi prompted some rethinking on global rate cut expectations, even though at least a 25bp cut at the July 30-31 FOMC remains fully priced-in.

US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields rose 5bp, 3bp and 3bp to 1.87%, 2.08% and 2.61%, ahead of today's US Q2 2019 GDP report.

In the CDS market European main and crossover spreads widened 0.5bp and 1bp to 46bp and 238.5bp. The US investment-grade spread rose 1.5bp to 51bp.

Primary markets

Hong Kong-listed Chinese real estate company Sino-Ocean Group Holding, rated Baa3/BBB- (Moody's/Fitch), will hold a fixed-income investor conference call today, arranged by HSBC, Goldman Sachs and China Citic Bank International, for a proposed offering of US dollar senior notes.

New South Wales Treasury Corp, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), is due to price a new Australian dollar 2% March 20 2031 benchmark bond today via joint leads ANZ, CBA and UBS.





