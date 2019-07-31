Quantcast

Risk of no-deal Brexit is now significant, says Northern Ireland's DUP

Reuters


LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal are significant, a lawmaker from Northern Ireland'sDemocratic Unionist Party said on Wednesday, signalling its support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tough Brexit approach.

Jeffrey Donaldson, a senior lawmaker in the DUP which props up the Conservative government, said the party agreed with Johnson that the only way to get a Brexit deal through parliament was to drop the so-called Irish backstop.

"I think given the response of the Irish government in particular, who I believe are key to this issue of addressing UK concerns about the backstop, I think the prospect of a no deal is significant," he told BBC radio.





