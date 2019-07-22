Risk appetite supported by Wall Street gains

Reuters





SYDNEY, July 23 (IFR) - Asian risk markets can take comfort from overnight gains on Wall Street amid investor optimism ahead of a series of quarterly earnings from US tech giants and the July 30-31 FOMC.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.71%, underpinned by a 2.0% rally in Facebook's share price in the build-up to its Wednesday results and 0.7% gains for Amazon and Alphabet before their updates the following day.

A 2.3% bounce for Apple, after Morgan Stanley raised its price target to US$247 from US$231, helped the S&P 500 advance 0.28%, though the Dow Jones rose just 0.07% as Boeing slipped 1.0% on a Fitch outlook revision to negative from stable.

The FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 rose 0.08%, 0.24% and 0.26%, while the FTSE Milan gained 0.44% to recover some of last Friday's 2.03% slide that was triggered by strains within the Italian coalition government.

Treasuries stuck to narrow ranges with investors and traders pretty much unanimous now in predicting a 25bp rate cut at the end of the month. US two-year and 10-year yields ended unchanged at 1.82% and 2.05%, while 30-year yields eased 1bp to 2.57%.

It was a mixed picture in the European rates market where 10-year Bund and Gilt yields both eased 2bp, to minus 0.34% and 0.72%, while 10-year BTP yields rose 6bp to 1.66% on elevated domestic political uncertainty.

Primary markets

China'sHonghua Group, rated B (Fitch), which sells drilling rigs and components to the oil and gas industry, is holding investor meetings in Hong Kong and Singapore today and tomorrow for a proposed offering of US dollar Reg S senior notes. Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators and joint bookrunners with Industrial Bank, Hong Kong branch.

Chinese local government financing vehicle Changde Economic Construction Investment Group, rated Ba1 (Moody's), begins investor meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore and London today for a proposed debut offering of Reg S US dollar bonds. Sinolink Securities (Hong Kong) and Haitong International are global coordinators and joint bookrunners with BoCom International, CCB International, CMBC Capital, CMB International, CMB Wing Lung Bank, CNCB HK Capital, Central Wealth Securities Investment and Tensant Securities.

Suncorp-Metway (A1/A+/A+) has mandated ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac as joint bookrunners for a benchmark Australian dollar five-year fixed and/or floating-rate senior unsecured MTN issue, expected to price today. Guidance is three-month BBSW and asset swaps plus 80bp area.

Northern Territory Treasury Corporation, rated Aa3 (Moody's), is due to price a new Australian dollar 2.0% May 21 2029 benchmark bond today via ANZ, NAB and UBS. Initial price guidance is EFP (10-year futures) plus 77bp-80bp.

Dutch public sector agency BNG Bank (Aaa/AAA/AAA) is due to tap its 3.25% August 24 2026 Kangaroo bond today for a minimum A$50m (US$35m) with CBA and Nomura. The reopening is being marketed at asset swaps plus 48bp.