Risk appetite sours on trade and slowdown fears

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (IFR) - Asian risk markets are likely to begin trading in nervous mode following an overnight slippage on Wall Street on continuing trade and recession fears.

American investors were unsettled by the lack of progress on US/China trade talks after Beijing restated it had not received any recent call from Washington on the matter, while a further inversion of the US yield curve underscored economic slowdown fears.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite more than gave up their early gains to end New York trading down 0.47%, 0.32% and 0.34%, respectively.

Treasuries were in demand as part of Tuesday's general risk-off strategies, with US two-year yields easing 2bp to 1.52% after absorbing US$40m of new supply.

Long-dated Treasuries attracted greater safe-haven support with US 10-year and 30-year yields declining 6bp and 8bp to 1.48% and 1.96%, as the two to 10-year spread, a widely believed signal of impending recession, inverted to levels not seen since 2007.

European shares held up better than Wall Street, fortified by hopes for a new Italian government and Beijing's promise to boost domestic car sales.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan gained 0.62%, 0.67% and 1.52%, while the re-opened FTSE 100 fell 0.08% on sterling's bounce after the leaders of several UK opposition parties joined forces in an effort to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October.

Italian 10-year yields tumbled 10bp to 1.12% on a relief rally as the Italian opposition Democratic Party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement looked set to form a new coalition government.

German 10-year yields eased 4bp to minus 0.70%. UK 10-year yields rose 3bp from last Friday's close to 0.50%, following Monday's Bank Holiday.

Europe's main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 1.5bp and 5bp to 50bp and 265bp. The US investment grade CDS spread tightened 0.5bp to 56.5bp.

Primary markets

Indorama Ventures, an intermediate petrochemicals producer in Thailand, begins investor meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore and London today for a potential US dollar Reg S senior fixed-rate bond offering. Standard Chartered is global coordinator and joint bookrunner with ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC.

German agency Rentenbank (Aaa/AAA/AAA) tapped its 3.2% May 25 2029 Kangaroo bond for A$200m (US$136m) to increase the issue size to A$450m. The reopening priced at 116.411 to yield 1.39%, 44bp wide of asset swaps and 48.5bp over the April 2029 ACGB.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (A3/BBB+/A-) has released initial guidance at three-month BBSW and asset swaps plus 95bp-97bp for a maximum A$750m dollar five-year fixed and/or floating-rate note issue, expected to price today. ANZ, NAB, UBS and Westpac are joint leads.

State-owned electricity supplier Transpower New Zealand, rated Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P), is due to price a maximum NZ$150m (US$96m) six-year retail note offer today via ANZ. Guidance has been revised to mid-swaps plus 72bp-75bp from 72bp-75bp.