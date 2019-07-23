Risk appetite fortified by buoyant Wall Street

Reuters





SYDNEY, July 24 (IFR) - Asian risk sentiment is fortified by overnight gains on Wall Street where investors cheered positive corporate results and signs of progress in US/China trade talks.

Hopes of a bilateral agreement were fanned by a Bloomberg report that said US Trade representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week for face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials.

A widely-assumed 25bp rate cut at next week's FOMC meeting and a deal between US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders that averts a government shutdown also supported the constructive Tuesday tone.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.58%, though the tech-heavy index may be vulnerable when it reopens on news that the US Justice Department is opening an anticompetition investigation on major US tech firms.

Automakers led eurozone shares to two-week highs with regional bank stocks also in demand after UBS reported its second-best quarter in almost a decade. The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan closed 1.64%, 0.92% and 1.91% higher, respectively.

The FTSE underperformed its European peers with a 0.56% rise, despite support from sterling's overnight slippage on confirmation hard-Brexiteer Boris Johnson had won the Conservative Party leadership vote to become the next UK Prime Minister.

Treasuries lost ground on a reduced safe-haven bid amid heightened US/China trade agreement hopes as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields rose 2bp, 3bp and 5bp to 1.84%, 2.08% and 2.62%.

Gilts pushed higher on flight-to-safety strategies with a Johnson premiership seen increasing the chances of an economically damaging no-deal Brexit.

UK 10-year yields eased 3bp to 0.69%, while 10-year BTP yields fell 6bp to 1.60% as doubts swelled about the future of the Italian coalition government. Bund 10-year yields eased 1bp to minus 0.35%.

Primary markets

Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation Pertamina, rated Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P), raised US$1.5bn from a dual-tranche 144A/Reg S bond offering. A US$750m 3.65% 10-year and a US$750m 4.70% 30-year note priced at par, inside 4.0% area and 5.05% area IPTs.

Hanwha Energy US Holdings sold a US$300m 2.375% three-year 144A/Reg S senior unsecured Green bond at Treasuries plus 70bp, well inside initial guidance in the 95bp area. The bond is guaranteed by Korea Development Bank (Aa2/AA/AA-) and has an expected Aa2 rating from Moody's.

Westpac New Zealand (A1/AA-/AA-) is due to price a self-led New Zealanddollar five-year MTN today.

AusNet Services, rated A3/A- (Moody's/S&P), has set guidance at asset swaps plus 135bp area for a 10-year Australian dollar senior unsecured MTN offering. ANZ, HSBC and NAB are joint lead managers for the trade, expected to price today.

Triple A rated German agency L-Bank is marketing a minimum A$50m (US$35m) tap of its A$400m 4.25% August 7 2025 Kangaroo at asset swaps plus 48bp. CBA, Deutsche Bank, Nomura and RBC Capital Markets are joint lead managers.