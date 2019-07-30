Risk appetite dampened by Trump trade warnings

Reuters





SYDNEY, July 31 (IFR) - Asian risk markets are likely to begin on the back foot following an overnight slippage on Wall Street and sharp losses across eurozone equity bourses on the latest trade warnings from US President Donald Trump.

As US/China trade talks resumed in Shanghai, Trump upped the ante by saying China would face harsher terms or no deal if it delays an agreement beyond the 2020 US election in the hope of seeing a more compliant Democrat in the White House.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite limited their respective losses to 0.09%, 0.26% and 0.24%, ahead of today's priced-in 25bp Fed rate cut, the accompanying FOMC statement and subsequent Jerome Powell news conference, but there was carnage in Europe.

The FTSE 100 held up better, shedding just 0.52%, with export-focused firms benefiting from the latest sterling slide, to 28-month lows against the euro and US dollar, as hard-Brexit prospects continue to grow.

New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the EU that it must scrap the Irish backstop to avoid a no-deal withdrawal on October 31, something both Dublin and Brussels have stated is not possible.

There was limited price action in rates markets on either side of the Atlantic.

Bund and Gilt 10-year yields both eased 1bp to minus 0.40% and 0.64%, while 10-year BTP yields ended where they started at 1.58%.

US two-year and 30-year yields declined 1bp to 1.85% and 2.58%, despite a jump in US consumer confidence to an eight-month high in July. US 10-year yields were unchanged at 2.06%.

European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 1.5bp and 8.5bp to 51bp and 255.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread was unchanged at 53bp.

Primary markets

Property developer China Aoyuan Group tapped its 7.95% February 19 2023 Reg S note, rated B2/B/BB-, for US$250m at a yield of 6.5%, below 6.66% area initial guidance.

Indian renewable energy group ReNew Power begins investor meetings and calls in Hong Kong, Singapore, London and New York today for a potential US dollar three-year senior secured 144A/Reg S Green bond offering, with expected ratings of BB-/BB- (S&P/Fitch). Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners.

German government-guaranteed agency KfW, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Scope) is expected to tap its 2.8% March 2023 Kangaroo bond for a minimum A$150m (US$105m) today with sole lead Nomura. The reopening is being marketed at asset swaps plus 35bp.