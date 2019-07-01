RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RIOCF

In trading on Monday, shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.98, changing hands as low as $18.83 per share. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RIOCF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.51 per share, with $20.3135 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.90.
