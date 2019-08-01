RIO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.38, changing hands as low as $55.12 per share. Rio Tinto plc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RIO's low point in its 52 week range is $44.62 per share, with $64.02 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.32.
