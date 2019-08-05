Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that RELL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.66, the dividend yield is 4.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RELL was $5.66, representing a -40.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.50 and a 13.2% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

RELL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and KLA Corporation ( KLAC ). RELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.57.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RELL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.