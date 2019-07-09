Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public by end of 2019

Reuters





July 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, plans to public by the end of this year as part of a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by venture-capital firms Social Capital and Hedosophia, the companies said on Tuesday.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings will take a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, plans to public by the end of this year as part of a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by venture-capital firms Social Capital and Hedosophia, the companies said on Tuesday.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings will take a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic.