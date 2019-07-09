Quantcast

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public by end of 2019

By Reuters

Reuters


July 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, plans to public by the end of this year as part of a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by venture-capital firms Social Capital and Hedosophia, the companies said on Tuesday.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings will take a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic.

