Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public

Reuters
July 9 (Reuters) - Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, is planning to go public as part of a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by Social Capital LP Chief Executive Officer Chamath Palihapitiya, a person familiar with the matter said.
The deal was earlier by the Wall Street Journal, which said the SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp , will invest about $800 million for a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic (graphic).
The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday morning, said the source, who declined to be named because the matter is confidential.