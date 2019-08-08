RHP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.46, changing hands as high as $80.05 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RHP's low point in its 52 week range is $64.36 per share, with $90.02 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $79.26.
