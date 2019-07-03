RH Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of RH (Symbol: RH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.52, changing hands as high as $121.40 per share. RH shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RH's low point in its 52 week range is $84.11 per share, with $162.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $120.70.
