RGA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $147.58, changing hands as low as $147.03 per share. Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RGA's low point in its 52 week range is $127.84 per share, with $163.46 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $146.99.
