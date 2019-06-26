RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

RF Industries, Ltd. ( RFIL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RFIL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that RFIL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.89, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RFIL was $7.89, representing a -38.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.75 and a 53.5% increase over the 52 week low of $5.14.

RFIL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). RFIL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41.

