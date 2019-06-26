Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. ( REXR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased REXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.47, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REXR was $40.47, representing a -1.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.27 and a 43.66% increase over the 52 week low of $28.17.

REXR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). REXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports REXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.53%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to REXR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have REXR as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF ( ROOF )

First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF ( PRME ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PRME with an increase of 4.73% over the last 100 days. ROOF has the highest percent weighting of REXR at 3.84%.