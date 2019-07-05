Kura Sushi USA, a Japanese small plates restaurant chain in the US featuring revolving sushi bars, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $58 million in an initial public offering.
The Irvine, CA-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $60 million in sales for the 12 months ended August 31, 2018. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KRUS. Kura Sushi USA filed confidentially on April 5, 2019. BMO Capital Markets and Stephens Inc. are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Revolving sushi restaurant Kura Sushi USA files for a $58 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
