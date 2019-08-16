Quantcast

Revlon to explore options, says largest shareholder

By Reuters

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc's largest shareholder MacAndrews and Forbes said on Friday the cosmetics maker would explore options for the business.

MacAndrews and Forbes, the holding company through which billionaire Ronald Perelman owns about 87% stake in Revlon, disclosed in an SEC filing that an external financial adviser has been retained to help in the efforts.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Revlon had tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc , citing sources. Following the report, shares of the New York-based company surged as much as 17% and closed up 5.5%.

As of Thursday's close, Revlon had a market capitalization $814.6 million and the stock had lost about 39% of its value this year.





