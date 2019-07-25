Revisiting a Fabulous Financial ETF

Bolstered by improving earnings, balance sheets and significant runways to indulge shareholder rewards such as buybacks and dividends, financial services stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) are thriving in 2019.

Even with a spate of warnings this earnings season about net interest margins, a pesky situation should the Federal Reserve lower interest rates, some bank stocks and ETFs are thriving. For more adventurous investors, there are avenues for adding some juice to financial services and the booming fintech space is an excellent place to start.

Enter the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX), which we highlighted here just over four months ago. Since then, FINX is up more than 18 percent. FINX is no fluke. Since our initial piece on the fintech fund, investors have allocated $86.43 million to the ETF, a significant percentage of FINX's $447.33 million in assets under management.

Room For Growth

When investing in thematic funds such as FINX, investors are making a bet on growth. Fortunately, there is ample room for growth in the fintech space thanks to rising but still low penetration rates.

“FinTech represents just 6%, or approximately $675 billion, of the total global estimated annual revenue for the financial services industry,” said Global X in a recent note. “In addition, a recent Global X survey of consumer adoption of disruptive technologies revealed that just 11% of consumers indicated that they use mobile wallets on at least a weekly basis, compared to 84% use of credit cards.”

Demographic trends also augur well for fintech and FINX. Translation: millennials are apt to embrace the tech-ier side of financial services and that is seen as major catalyst for this theme's growth.

A potential stumbling block for some investors is their willingness to pay up for growth, particularly if they doubt FINX and its components warrant rich multiples. After all, the traditional financial services is viewed as a value bet. Fintech, not so much as highlighted by FINX's price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38. That is expensive relative to the S&P 500 Financial Services Index, but FINX is beating that benchmark by a margin of almost 2-to-1 this year.

“Despite the nascent nature of FinTech, many of these firms are experiencing significantly faster growth than their traditional financial services peers,” said Global X. “This has been reflected in the performance of FinTech companies tracked by the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic Index, the underlying index for the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX), relative to the Financial Select Sector Index.”

A Wide Moat, Too

Another FINX benefit is that because its underlying industry is nascent, many of the participants are building moats slower-moving companies are finding almost impenetrable. Think about like this, when you think of accepting mobile payments you probably think of Square Inc. (SQ). And when you think about sending money for goods or services online or through an app, you likely think of PayPal (PYPL) and its Venmo brand.

“Despite countless efforts from tech companies, just one payment start-up— PayPal Holdings (PYPL)—has managed to achieve any kind of similar scale,” reports Barron's. “It is accepted by 22 million merchants and used by 277 million users.”

Importantly, there are also robust quality traits associated with some fintech stocks, which can help lower volatility associated with growth investments.

“Financial results reveal high quality earnings for financial firms embracing technology. Return on equity (ROE) for traditional banks tends to be around 19%, while the ROE for digital-focused banks tends to be around 27%, given the scalability of tech-enabled platforms,” according to Global X.