REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

REV Group, Inc. ( REVG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased REVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that REVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.3, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REVG was $14.3, representing a -20.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.88 and a 122.92% increase over the 52 week low of $6.42.

REVG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord ( TM ) and General Motors Company ( GM ). REVG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports REVG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.16%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REVG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to REVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have REVG as a top-10 holding:

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF ( CSML ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSML with an decrease of -3.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of REVG at 0.6%.