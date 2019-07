Reuters





PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino has signed pledges to sell three of its Geant Casino hypermarkets for 42 million euros ($46.8 million) as it seeks to reduce debt.

Casino has been struggling to improve profits in a tough business climate and faced concerns over its ability to generate enough cash to also pay off the debts of parent holding company Rallye .

In May Casino Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri placed Casino's parent companies, including Rallye, under protection from creditors.