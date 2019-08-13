Retail Sector Earnings in Focus

The earnings focus is shifting to the Retail sector, with Wal-Mart (WMT) and Macy's (M) on deck to report quarterly results this week. The early Retail sector results from the likes of Costco (COST), Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) and others have been on the weak side. As such, the coming results from these retailers will likely be on the weak side.



Estimates for Q3 for the Retail sector companies have been coming down lately. While trends in consumer spending continue to be favorable, these retailers are in the forefront of the ongoing trade issue, particularly with respect to the next round of tariffs.



Beyond the Retail sector, the Q2 earnings season is moving towards the endpoint, with results from 454 S&P 500 members already out. Total earnings for these index members are up +0.7% from the same period last year on +5.1% higher revenues, with 75.6% beating EPS estimates and 57% beating revenue estimates.



For more details about the Q2 earnings season and the evolving picture for the current and coming quarters, check out our weekly Earnings Trends report.

