Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( ROIC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.197 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ROIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ROIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.41, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROIC was $18.41, representing a -6.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.65 and a 19.24% increase over the 52 week low of $15.44.

ROIC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ROIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports ROIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.97%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.