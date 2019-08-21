Retail Earnings: The Real "Amazon Effect" Suggests Selective Approach To Retail Stocks

This morning, when Target (TGT) reported a blowout Q2 and raised guidance for the year, its stock took off, gaining well over ten percent in pre-market trading. Nor were they alone. The home improvement chain Lowe’s (LOW) also released great numbers for the last three months and that stock is also posting double-digit gains.

The initial take on that from most talking heads on this morning’s business T.V. channels was that fears of an impending recession were overblown. Reports of the death of the American consumer are, they maintained, exaggerated.

My immediate thought was somewhat different.

Backward-looking numbers tell us very little about the possibility of a slowdown in the future. What both reports do, however, is further clarify the changing landscape in retail, and demonstrate the real “Amazon (AMZN) effect.”

As Amazon grew from small online bookstore to a massive, all-encompassing retail operation today, a common fear emerged. Brick and mortar retail, we were frequently told, was in trouble across the board. What this morning’s great numbers from two retailers show, as did last week’s similar earnings from Walmart (WMT), is that the so-called "death of retail" is not that simple.

If it were, TGT, WMT and LOW would not all be trading at all-time highs this morning.

Where that simplistic view goes wrong is that it treats Amazon as somehow special, somehow a different kind of competitor. It also underestimates the resilience and adaptability of corporations. By growing to the size it did, and by centralizing warehousing and distribution, Amazon made itself into a formidable competitor to other retailers.

But neither size nor centralized distribution were new. Companies like Walmart and Target had built themselves in the same way decades ago.

Sure, Amazon was an online retailer, but as Walmart in particular has shown over the last few years, that is not an exclusive club. Any retailer can sell online, and if efficiency and cost control are up to scratch, that retailer can compete with Amazon in the space. To do so though, they must have broad reach to begin with, have the vision and courage to commit to that strategy early, and have a management team capable of executing it.

In other words, Amazon is doing what efficient, dynamic companies have done since the dawn of capitalism. They are forcing others to innovate and improve their own efficiency. Those capable of doing that will be fine, those that aren’t will go to the wall. You may think that is somehow unfair, or not right, but if you do, your problem is not with Amazon, it is with capitalism.

Apart from the big, philosophical questions, there are also more narrowly-focused conclusions for investors.

For instance, lumping all retailers together as a sector right now is dangerous, foolish even. Big box, discount models that have spent decades honing their cost controls can survive, and even thrive. The rest will not just underperform, but, as Sears, Circuit City and a host of others have shown, may die.

Nor is it sensible to look at any one retailer’s earnings and draw conclusions about the entire state of the economy. The good results we saw this morning are welcome in terms of the broader economy of course, but if they were indicative of a surge in consumer spending across the board, they wouldn’t have been preceded by such dismal results from the likes of Macy’s (M).

Bifurcation, therefore, is the real Amazon effect, and it is what should guide investors' decisions in the future. There is no longer just one retail sector, dependent on economic conditions and consumer spending trends. There are two sectors: one is made up of those that are adapting and executing, and the other is comprised of those that are not.

Investing in the first group is a good strategy but trying to find a bottom for stocks in the second is doomed to failure. In retail, selectivity is the key to success.