RETA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.99, changing hands as low as $78.53 per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RETA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RETA's low point in its 52 week range is $47.50 per share, with $104.53 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $81.37.
