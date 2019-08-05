Restaurant Brands (QSR) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.1% in Session

Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $69.90 to $75.23 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 results.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Restaurant Brands currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Retail - Restaurants industry may consider Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. DFRG , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

