Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Resources Connection, Inc. ( RECN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RECN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.88, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RECN was $16.88, representing a -13.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.50 and a 32.7% increase over the 52 week low of $12.72.

RECN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). RECN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports RECN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.46%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RECN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.