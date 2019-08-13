Quantcast

ResMed Inc. (RMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

ResMed Inc. ( RMD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $131.61, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMD was $131.61, representing a -1.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $133.17 and a 45.2% increase over the 52 week low of $90.64.

RMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK ). RMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports RMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.65%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RMD as a top-10 holding:

  • NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUMG )
  • iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF ( MIDF )
  • Principal Price Setters Index ETF ( PSET ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSET with an increase of 14.22% over the last 100 days. NUMG has the highest percent weighting of RMD at 2.4%.

