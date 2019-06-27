Quantcast

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RSG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.49, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSG was $85.49, representing a -2.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.78 and a 26.69% increase over the 52 week low of $67.48.

RSG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. ( WM ) and Waste Connections, Inc. ( WCN ). RSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports RSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.47%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RSG as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF ( EVX )
  • SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF ( LGLV )
  • iShares Trust ( USMV )
  • Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF ( XRLV )
  • First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag ( HUSV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 11.82% over the last 100 days. EVX has the highest percent weighting of RSG at 10.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar