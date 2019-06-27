Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RSG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.49, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSG was $85.49, representing a -2.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.78 and a 26.69% increase over the 52 week low of $67.48.

RSG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. ( WM ) and Waste Connections, Inc. ( WCN ). RSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports RSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.47%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RSG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF ( EVX )

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF ( LGLV )

iShares Trust ( USMV )

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF ( XRLV )

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag ( HUSV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 11.82% over the last 100 days. EVX has the highest percent weighting of RSG at 10.78%.