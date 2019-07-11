Quantcast

REPEAT-Egypt central bank keeps key rates unchanged

By Reuters

Reuters


CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rates unchanged, in line with a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank held its overnight deposit rate at 15.75 percent and its overnight lending rate at 16.75 percent, a bank statement said.

