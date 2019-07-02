Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rent-A-Center (RCII) closed at $27.52, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy had gained 12.31% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.86% in that time.

RCII will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, RCII is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $641.66 million, down 2.15% from the year-ago period.

RCII's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and -1.94%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RCII. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RCII is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, RCII currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.53, so we one might conclude that RCII is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.