Rent-A-Center (RCII) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Rent-A-Center (RCII) closed at $25.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy had gained 6.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RCII as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, RCII is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $641.66 million, down 2.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion, which would represent changes of +100% and -1.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCII should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RCII currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note RCII's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.99, which means RCII is trading at a discount to the group.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.