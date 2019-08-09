Renewed trade jitters hit FTSE 100; WPP outperforms

Shutterstock photo





* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* WPP climbs after Q2 update

Aug 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday aftera report that the United States was delaying a decision onletting its companies do business with Huawei, casting a shadowover global markets, though WPP soared after a quarterly update.

Trade worries weighed on Asia-focused HSBCHSBA.L andmining stocks as the FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.2%, but losses werecapped by an 8% surge in ad firm WPPWPP.L afterbetter-than-expected organic sales performance. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25517R

A post-earnings jump in gambling firm William Hill WMH.L and drugmaker Hikma HIK.L as well as a rise in shares ofsecurity contractor G4S GFS.L on plans to separate its cashsolutions unit led the FTSE 250 .FTMC 0.3% higher by 0711 GMT. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403;))

