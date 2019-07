Reuters





PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Renault is confident that alliance partner Nissan's new board will work to reinforce the their partnership as it struggles to turn the page on the Carlos Ghosn scandal, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday.

Nissan shareholders last month approved the appointment of a new board at the Japanese carmaker that includes more international profiles.

"There is a change," Senard told reporters in a briefing at Renault headquarters. "We have a new board that is conscious of its fiduciary duty. Let that board work."