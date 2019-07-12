Quantcast

Renault-Nissan audit findings submitted to French prosecutors

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Renault has handed French prosecutors the conclusions of an audit into its joint finances with alliance partner Nissan , the carmaker said on Friday.

The audit, carried out by accountancy firm Mazars in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal, identified 11 million euros ($12.4 million) in questionable spending by the Dutch-registered alliance subsidiary Renault-Nissan BV, Renault said in April.

Former chairman Ghosn, ousted by both carmakers following his November arrest in Tokyo, is awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges he denies.

"Renault is fully cooperating with the authorities and will not comment on the report's content to avoid the risk of jeopardizing the proper conduct of the investigation," it added.

French police searched the company's headquarters outside Paris last week as prosecutors continue to examine spending by Renault and the RNBV joint venture.

