Renasant Corporation (RNST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Renasant Corporation ( RNST ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RNST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.35, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNST was $35.35, representing a -21.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.18 and a 26.16% increase over the 52 week low of $28.02.

RNST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). RNST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports RNST's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.07%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

