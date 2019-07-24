RenaissanceRe's (RNR) Earnings Surpass in Q2, Decline Y/Y

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.RNR delivered second-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of $4.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.5%. The result was backed by operational efficiency and higher revenues. However, the bottom line declined 8.6% year over year.



Quarterly Operational Update



RenaissanceRe's second-quarter operating revenues of $1 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 56%. The top line also skyrocketed nearly 104.8% year over year on the back of improved net premiums earned plus net foreign exchange gain and other income.



Gross premiums written surged 51.1% year over year to $977 million owing to higher premiums in the Property as well as the Casualty and Specialty segments.



Net investment income came in at $115 million, down 9.4% year over year.



RenaissanceRe's total expenses were $780 million, having escalated 250% year over year, primarily due to higher Net claims and claim expenses incurred, acquisition expenses, operational expenses, corporate expenses and interest expenses.



Underwriting income of $170.8 million was 24.6% lower than the year-ago quarter's income.



Combined ratio was 81.3% for the second quarter compared with the year-ago quarter's tally of 47.2%.

Quarterly Segment Update



Property Segment



Gross premiums written were $839.2 million, up 51.9 % year over year, led by higher premiums written in catastrophe class of business.



Underwriting income of $151.7 million, down 29% year over year. Combined ratio was 64.3% against a negative 4.7% in the year-ago quarter.



Casualty and Specialty Segment



Gross premiums written were $637.7 million, up 50.1% from the prior-year quarter. This upside is driven by the buyouts in connection with TMR Group Entities and growth in the current and new business opportunities within a few classes of business.



The company incurred underwriting income of $19 million, up 46.2% year over year.



Combined ratio of 96.1% expanded 190 basis points year over year.



Business Update



The company's takeover of Tokio Millennium Re AG, Tokio Millennium Re (UK) Limited and the subsidiaries of both impacted the second-quarter results.



Financial Position



As of Jun 30, 2019, total assets of RenaissanceRe were $26 billion, up 39.7% from 2018-end level.



The company had total debt of $1.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2019, up nearly 40% from the level at 2018 end.



Cash and cash equivalents were $670.6 million, down 39.5% from the tally at 2018 end.



Book value per share of $119.17 rose 14.4% from the figure at 2018 end.



Return on equity for the quarter under review is 28.9%.



Zacks Rank



RenaissanceRe sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



