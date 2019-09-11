RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. ( RNR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $188.58, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNR was $188.58, representing a -2.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $193.34 and a 59.44% increase over the 52 week low of $118.28.

RNR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). RNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.5. Zacks Investment Research reports RNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 59.08%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RNR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RNR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF ( FOVL )

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF ( IJJ )

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value ( MDYV )

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF ( ULVM )

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ( FXO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 1.69% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of RNR at 3.34%.