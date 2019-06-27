Renaissance Capital Announces the Availability of Options on IPO ETF

Greenwich, Conn. - June 27, 2019 - Options contracts on the Renaissance IPO ETF (ticker: IPO) are now listed for trading on Cboe Global Markets, owner of the largest options exchange in the U.S.



The IPO ETF (ticker: IPO) tracks the Renaissance IPO Index (ticker: IPOUSA), a rules-based index designed to hold the largest most liquid newly-listed U.S. IPOs. Top holdings include music-streaming service Spotify Technology S.A. (9.5%), ride sharing app Uber technologies (4.3%), TV-streaming service Roku Inc. (4.3%), and e-signature platform DocuSign (4.3%) -- all companies that have gone public in the last two years. The IPO ETF holdings are subject to change and published daily on Renaissance Capital's web site .



"The IPO ETF is designed to provide exposure to fast-growing new economy companies before they are widely held in major indices," said Kathleen Smith, Chairman of Renaissance Capital. We are pleased to see the expansion of trading markets for the IPO ETF with the listing of options on Cboe Global Markets." Please note that options are not suitable for all investors. Additional information about Cboe options on ETFs can be found on Cboe Global Market's web site .



About Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital is a global IPO investment advisor providing institutional research, investment management and indexing services. The Firm's IPO Intelligence research services provide pre-IPO fundamental analysis and global IPO market analytics to the top institutional buyers of IPOs. Renaissance Capital manages portfolios of newly public companies through ETFs and separately managed institutional accounts. For more information, visit Renaissance Capital's web site .



View press release as a PDF.







Disclosure

Investments in the Renaissance IPO ETF (the Fund) are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal amounts invested. The Funds invest in companies that have recently completed initial public offerings. These stocks are unseasoned equities lacking trading history, a track record o f report ing to investors and widely available research coverage which may result in extreme price volatility. Due to a greater number of IPOs in certain segments, the Funds may also be subject to information technology sector risk, small and mid-capitalization company risk. The Fund may hold securities in the form of Depository Receipts, REITs, and Partnership Units which have greater risks than common shares. The strategies have high portfolio turnover and securities lending risks. The returns of the ETFs may not match the returns of their respective indices. The ETFs are classified as non-diversified investment companies subject to concentration risk. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.



Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please visit our website at www.renaissancecapital.com . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor for the ETFs, 1-866-486-6645.