Reminder - Xylem (XYL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/28/19, Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 9/26/19. As a percentage of XYL's recent stock price of $74.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from XYL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $60.65 per share, with $85.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.22.

In Monday trading, Xylem Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

