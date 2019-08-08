Reminder - Versum Materials Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/12/19, Versum Materials Inc (Symbol: VSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 8/27/19. As a percentage of VSM's recent stock price of $51.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.02 per share, with $52.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $51.95.

In Thursday trading, Versum Materials Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »