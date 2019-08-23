Reminder: Sun Life Financial Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 2 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/27/19, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 2 (TSX: SLF-PRB.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 9/30/19. As a percentage of SLF.PRB's recent share price of $22.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of SLF.PRB to trade 1.35% lower - all else being equal - when SLF.PRB shares open for trading on 8/27/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.47%.

As of last close, SLF.PRB was trading at a 11.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRB shares, versus SLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 2: