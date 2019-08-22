Reminder - Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/26/19, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.58, payable on 9/10/19. As a percentage of SMG's recent stock price of $111.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co to trade 0.52% lower - all else being equal - when SMG shares open for trading on 8/26/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SMG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.08% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMG's low point in its 52 week range is $57.96 per share, with $114.6277 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $111.91.

In Thursday trading, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

